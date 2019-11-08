The Jackson Public School District updates parents and the public on bond construction projects

Several bond construction projects have been completed at nine JPS elementary, middle and high schools. (Source: Jackson Public School District)
By Maggie Wade | November 7, 2019 at 9:07 PM CST - Updated November 7 at 9:07 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Public School District is keeping parents and the public updated on construction projects and how bond money is being used.

Several projects have been completed at nine elementary, middle and high schools.

In addition to improvements in parking lots, new sewer lines, security fencing and science labs are also under construction at several schools in the district.
Parking lot improvements and additional employee parking have been added. New sewer lines, security fencing and science labs are being installed as part of the State Department of Education's Corrective Action Plan.

At Wingfield High School, restroom renovations are underway.

JPS will hold a Bond Community Meeting next week, November 14th, at Northwest Jackson Middle School to share the latest updates on the JPS Bond Construction Program. The meeting will be held from 6-7 p.m.

