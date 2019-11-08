Gerry Brown, 49

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Gerry Brown, a 49-year-old black man, died Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019, after a shooting in northwest Jackson, according to police.
Jackson Police Department Sgt. Roderick Holmes said it happened at approximately 9 p.m. on Bishop Avenue near Humphries Avenue.
When officers arrived, they found Brown lying near the end of a residential driveway unresponsive.
Holmes said the victim appeared to be suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and was later pronounced deceased.
Investigators believe Brown had come from a nearby pathway after being shot and later collapsed.
Residents told police they heard several gunshots minutes before authorities showed up but saw no activity.
Police have not made any arrests in the case.
Those with information about this incident are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.