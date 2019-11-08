Friday Night Weekend Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Freeze warning for tonight and Saturday morning across most of the area. Temperatures will hold at or around freezing for at least a few hours before sunrise. The weekend looks really nice otherwise with sunshine and highs around 60 Saturday and closer to 70 on Sunday. On Monday, showers are possible, but severe weather is unlikely. Highs again will be in the upper 60s, but it will turn much colder at night. Expect temperatures to drop to near 40 degrees by Tuesday morning with rain showers tapering off and it may actually end briefly as some flurries during the day. Alert Days are issued for Tuesday and Wednesday. Abnormally cold weather is heading our way with record cold possible. Tuesday will be a blustery day with temperatures in the 30s and 40s for the entire day. Morning rain showers could briefly end with snow flurries, but the big story will be the wind chills. It will feel below freezing all day and wind chills Tuesday night and Wednesday morning may drop into the teens and 20s with actual temperatures well down in the 20s by Wednesday morning. Below freezing temperatures are possible Tuesday night and Wednesday morning, but with sunshine on Wednesday, temperatures should reach near 50 degrees by afternoon. Keep in mind, the normal high temperature is 70 degrees and the normal low is in the middle 40s. It is doubtful we’ll even reach the middle 40s for highs on Tuesday. People, pets and plants will need protection from the cold. Some pipes could have issues, but the freeze is not expected to last much more than 18 hours consecutively. The record lowest high temperature on Tuesday for that date is 46 degrees in 1898 and the record low for Wednesday morning is 23 degrees in 1907. Both records are in jeopardy. Sunrise is 6:24am Saturday and sunset is 5:04pm.