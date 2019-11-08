Former Tupelo High School teacher pleads guilty to inappropriate contact with student

TUPELO, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - A former Tupelo High School teacher has pleaded guilty to inappropriate contact with a student.
Braden Bishop was arrested in November 2018. A Lee County grand jury indicted Bishop earlier this year for four counts of sexual battery and one count of fondling.
He pleaded guilty Friday to one count of sexual battery of a minor and will serve 10 years.
He also pleaded guilty to one count of fondling, but will not have to serve time pending good behavior.
