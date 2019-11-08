Flowood police investigate possible vaping illness after 10th grader faints at Northwest Rankin HS

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - A fainting student in Flowood leads to police opening up an investigation, that could be related to vaping.
Flowood officials said the 10th grader passed out at Northwest Rankin High school Friday.
When help arrived, officials learned that the boy was using a vaping device on campus just before the incident.
He is now at UMMC receiving treatment.
Sergeant Jimmy Hall says the number of young people using vape pens and other devices is growing.
“They can go purchase it, they can buy it from a friend. They get it from a friend. It’s becoming more and more every day, and these kids are not understanding the danger with some of the substances.”
Police are still looking into what the boy was vaping and if it was the cause of the fainting spell.
