First Alert Forecast: chilly, breezy Friday; beautiful weekend ahead

FRIDAY: Behind the front, expect a slow, gradual clearing trend through the afternoon after starting off in the clouds. Afternoon temperatures will be in the upper 40s and lower 50s amid brisk northerly breezes. In the wake of the front, expect lows to drop close to freezing as skies continue to clear Friday night. Lows will fall to near freezing.
WEEKEND PLANNER: High pressure will build over the region through the weekend – expect sunshine to win out both Saturday and Sunday. After starting near freezing Saturday morning, we’ll rebound to near 60° by the afternoon hours. We’ll work our way from the 30s to near 40° Sunday morning to the upper 60s by afternoon with a few clouds amongst the sunshine.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another front will approach the region by Monday, knocking highs back into the 60s before a cold blast moves in by mid-week. That airmass will originate from northern Canada, ushering highs in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday; lows dropping into the 20s by early Wednesday morning. This could put us near record low territory through mid-week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
