Driver injured in crash with 18-wheeler on HWY 27 in Copiah Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a two vehicle crash on MS-27 at Bankhead Lane in Copiah County just after 6 a.m. Friday.
Preliminary reports indicate that a Nissan Altima was traveling east on Bankhead Lane when it crossed into the path of an 18-wheeler traveling south on MS-27.
The driver of the Altima was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
