Driver injured in crash with 18-wheeler on HWY 27 in Copiah Co.

Driver injured in crash with 18-wheeler on HWY 27 in Copiah Co.
The driver of a Nissan Altima was taken to UMMC with unknown injuries. (Source: WLBT)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 8, 2019 at 7:37 AM CST - Updated November 8 at 7:37 AM

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Highway Patrol was advised of a two vehicle crash on MS-27 at Bankhead Lane in Copiah County just after 6 a.m. Friday.

Preliminary reports indicate that a Nissan Altima was traveling east on Bankhead Lane when it crossed into the path of an 18-wheeler traveling south on MS-27.

The driver of the Altima was taken to University of Mississippi Medical Center with unknown injuries. The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.