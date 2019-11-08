Cape Cod murder suspect arrested in Yazoo County

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - U.S. Marshals arrested a man in Yazoo County who was wanted for murder in Cape Cod, Massachusetts.
U.S. Marshals in Mississippi had been contacted by federal law enforcement in Massachusetts with information that 37-year-old William Hayes of Belzoni was in Yazoo County.
Senior Inspector Shane Theobold said in less than 24 hours, on November 1, Hayes was arrested at a home.
Hayes is being held in the Yazoo County Jail. He will be charged with murder and assault and battery with a firearm.
