Adams Co. man becomes first in Miss. found guilty on multiple counts of dogfighting

ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - An Adams County man was found guilty Thursday on three counts of felony dog fighting.
Tommie Queen was being tried on nine counts. An Adams County grand jury found him not guilty on six counts.
Judge Debra Blackwell sentenced Queen to three years in prison on each count, for a total of nine years in prison.
Queen was arrested in 2017 after one of the largest animal abuse cases in the state was uncovered. He was originally facing 50 counts of dog fighting, possession of stolen property and aggravated animal cruelty.
The pitbulls that were found on his property, living in horrible conditions, were taken in by the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA).
ASPC released a statement Friday regarding Queen’s sentence.
Exactly two years after the ASPCA was requested to assist with this dogfighting case, we are pleased the person responsible for the suffering these animals endured is finally being held accountable for his actions. The animals rescued from the property on November 9, 2017, were in devastating conditions, with some found in dire need of immediate medical care. The ASPCA is thankful for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Natchez Adams County Humane Society for their commitment to tackling animal fighting in their community.
We’re also grateful to our Response Partners across the country for their assistance with this case and the many animal cruelty cases the ASPCA assists with each year. Thanks to this important network of shelter partners, many of these dogs were able to be responsibly placed into new, loving homes where they are living the lives they deserve.
According to Adams County Sheriff Travis Patten, this is the first case in Mississippi where someone was found guilty on multiple counts of dogfighting.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.