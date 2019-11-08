Adams Co. man becomes first in Miss. found guilty on multiple counts of dogfighting

Exactly two years after the ASPCA was requested to assist with this dogfighting case, we are pleased the person responsible for the suffering these animals endured is finally being held accountable for his actions. The animals rescued from the property on November 9, 2017, were in devastating conditions, with some found in dire need of immediate medical care. The ASPCA is thankful for the Adams County Sheriff’s Office and the Natchez Adams County Humane Society for their commitment to tackling animal fighting in their community.