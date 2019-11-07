WLBT and Miskelly Furniture kick off annual Season of Giving campaign

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s another sign that the holidays are coming. WLBT and Miskelly Furniture are kicking off the annual Season of Giving campaign.
For the past 14 years, Miskelly Furniture has helped Mississippians by donating furniture to those in need. This marks our 15th year the store has collaborated with WLBT.
Nominations are now being accepted for families. You can nominate a recipient who is need of new furniture by completing a form online or visiting a Miskelly’s location.
About 20 families will be selected between now and Christmas.
The last day to submit a nomination form is Friday, December 6.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.