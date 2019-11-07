Tigers can’t keep up with UCSB

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Tristan Jarrett scored a team-high 19 points for the second consecutive game in a row for the Tigers, shooting on 8-of-20 from the field versus UC Santa Barbara, as the Gauchos defeated Jackson State 83-62 to open the 2019-20 season.
Jarrett a team high three 3-pointers (3-of-7) as well as team-highs in rebounds (5) and steals (2).
Venji Wallis scored a season best 10 points in the contest on 3-of-6 shooting, including 4-of-5 from the free throw line and two rebounds.
Jonas James finished second on the team in scoring for the night with 11 points off the bench on 3-of-8 shooting. James also knocked down a perfect 5-for-5 free throws from the line and led JSU with three assists.
Junior, Miles Daniels added two 3-pointers (2-of-6) including fourth on the team with nine points for the second game in a row.
Jevon Smith collected five points and four rebounds, while Lemmie Howard and Jayveous McKinnis notched four and three points, respectively.
As a team, the Tigers had 24 points in the paint and 29 points off of the bench, and four fast break points.
Jackson State finished 22-of-61 (36.1 percent) from the field and 12-16 (75.0 percent) from the free throw line.
JSU returns to the court next Tuesday (Nov. 12) versus Tulane University in New Orleans, La. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.