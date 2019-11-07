Thursday Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A cold front is moving across the area tonight. Temperatures will drop this evening into the 40s by morning. Winds will also make it feel much colder, in the 30s. Severe weather is not expected with this front, just some occasional light rain showers overnight that might last into the morning. Sunshine will gradually return Friday, but it will be breezy with temperatures in the 40s most of the day. A frost is likely Saturday morning with temperatures near freezing. The weekend will be sunny with highs in the 60s. Next week brings us downright cold weather. Tuesday and Wednesday will be the worst of it with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s. A strong cold front will move through Monday, causing this weather and while severe weather isn’t likely again, the temperature drops will be significant. Northerly wind at 15mph tonight and the same Friday. Average high is 70 this time of year and the average low is 46. Sunrise is 6:23am and the sunset is 5:05pm.