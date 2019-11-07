Stewpot Community Services unveils and dedicates new food pantry

New pantry will provide more space and access for those in need

Work began about ten years ago to set up a new food pantry for Stewpot Community Services.
By Maggie Wade | November 6, 2019 at 10:05 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 10:05 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stewpot Community Services has a new way to help those dealing with food insecurity.

The new food pantry for Stewpot Community Services provides more access, storage and space.
Stewpot has been operating a food pantry since 1982. Wednesday a new facility was unveiled.

Stewpot Community Services has been operating a food pantry since 1982.
For almost four decades the food pantry has provided services to those in need. About ten years ago they decided to begin work on a new food pantry that is more accessible to those who need the service.

Jill Buckley, the Executive Director of Stewpot Community Services, says food insecurity is a huge issue in the metro area and through the pantry they are able to provide help.

Buckley said, “We give a one to two week supply of emergency groceries to senior citizens and families mostly so that they can supplement whatever other income that they have and make sure that their family has food to eat.”

For almost four decades the food pantry has provided services to those in need.
The food pantry serves about five thousand men, women and children each year.

