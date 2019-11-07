Stewpot Community Services unveils and dedicates new food pantry

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Stewpot Community Services has a new way to help those dealing with food insecurity.
Stewpot has been operating a food pantry since 1982. Wednesday a new facility was unveiled.
For almost four decades the food pantry has provided services to those in need. About ten years ago they decided to begin work on a new food pantry that is more accessible to those who need the service.
Jill Buckley, the Executive Director of Stewpot Community Services, says food insecurity is a huge issue in the metro area and through the pantry they are able to provide help.
Buckley said, “We give a one to two week supply of emergency groceries to senior citizens and families mostly so that they can supplement whatever other income that they have and make sure that their family has food to eat.”
The food pantry serves about five thousand men, women and children each year.
