Over $1 million in meth, heroin seized in one of Coast’s largest drug busts

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - A Pass Christian man and two others were arrested after agents recovered approximately 114 pounds of methamphetamine in Harrison County.
Aaron Whavers, 49, of Pass Christian; Gerald Jones, 64, of Mobile, Alabama; and Sharard Collier, 43, of Inglewood, California, were charged Tuesday with conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.
On Monday, the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics and Harrison County CNET Agents conducted searches of Whavers’ residence on Firetower Road in Pass Christian and a tractor-trailer truck parked at a truck stop on County Farm Road in Long Beach.
Agents recovered approximately 51 pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of heroin, a Glock .40 caliber pistol and $30,000 from Whavers’ residence.
Authorities also recovered approximately 63 pounds of methamphetamine from the tractor-trailer truck parked at the truck stop in Long Beach. The estimated value of the recovered narcotics is more than $1 million.
The investigation began July 24. Agents went to Pascagoula armed with a search warrant and allegedly seized 12 pounds of methamphetamine and $5,870 in cash. According to the initial criminal complaint, agents concluded Whavers was the source of the trafficking activities.
On Aug. 17, agents reportedly purchased 12 pounds of meth from Whavers and obtained a cell phone number to Whavers’ alleged drug supplier Collier.
On Oct. 3, federal investigators determined Collier was in the Pass Christian area, allegedly driving a vehicle registered to Whavers. On Monday, agents reportedly saw Collier leave Whavers’ residence on Firetwoer Road in the same vehicle, leading agents to the Long Beach truck stop.
Agents said Collier met with Jones at the truck stop, allegedly loading black bags into the vehicle Collier drove before Collier returned to Whavers’ residence.
Agents traveled to Firetower Road, detaining Whavers and Jones and obtained a search warrant for the residence.
Whavers, Jones and Collier made their initial appearances on Monday before U.S. Magistrate Judge John C. Gargiulo, Southern District of Mississippi, and were ordered to be held without bond pending a detention and preliminary hearing.
The preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 13 at 1:30 p.m. before United States Magistrate Judge Robert H. Walker in Gulfport. If convicted, Whavers, Jones and Collier face sentences of up to life in federal prison and a fine of up to $10 million.
