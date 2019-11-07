Multiple juveniles apprehended after armed carjacking leads to crash in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple juveniles were apprehended Wednesday night after an armed carjacking occurred earlier in the day.
According to officials, a white sedan was stolen just after 1:30 p.m. in the Mill Street area.
The vehicle was then seen on Lakeland Drive around before 5:30 p.m.
It fled and collided with a second vehicle near University Drive.
Multiple juvenile suspects ran away after the accident.
All suspects were later caught and taken for questioning.
No injuries were reported. Arrests are pending.
