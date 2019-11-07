Former minister and Hinds Co. deputy sentenced for sexual battery of 15-year-old girl

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former Hinds County deputy sheriff will spend time in prison for sexual battery of a 15-year-old girl.
Attorney General Jim Hood announced that 26-year-old Jason Pittman was arrested in November 2018. He pleaded guilty Tuesday to two counts of sexual battery.
At the time of the crimes, Pittman worked as a music minister at a church in Terry, where he met the 15-year-old victim.
A judge sentenced Pittman to 15 years in prison with five years to serve and 10 years suspended.
“I appreciate Judge Green for her sentence and the investigators who worked to hold this man responsible for his crime,” said General Hood. “All of those who commit these types of inexcusable crimes should expect to be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.