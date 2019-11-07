First Alert Forecast: few showers Thursday, much cooler Friday

Scattered showers are impacting the area as a cold front is sinking into the state... Expect the chance for passing showers all the way through the evening commute! Temperatures are falling quickly behind this front as well, which will leave us chilly by the time we wrap up the evening. Friday morning will start off in the mid 40s and only top out in the low-mid 50s as mostly cloudy skies linger through the day. Keep in mind, however, that feels-like temperatures will start off in the 30s in most locations tomorrow AM. We’ll finally see some clearing tomorrow night, but this will allow temperatures to drop even further into the start of the weekend.