Emmett Till museum sees spike in donations, visitors after video of white supremacists at marker

GLENDORA, Miss. (WLBT) - Emmett Till Interpretive Center in Sumner says they’ve seen a spike in donations since a group of white nationalists were caught on camera in front of Till’s new memorial.
The new bulletproof marker was dedicated to Till in October after past memorials were vandalized. Less than a month later, the white nationalists were shown filming a video in front of the marker. In a surveillance video, the group is seen quickly running to their cars when an alarm sounds.
Since the video was released, the center said they've raised $20,000, have had a spike in new visitors to the museum, and have been contacted by two major foundations.
The sign sits near the river where Till's body was pulled from after he was beaten and killed back in 1955. The 14-year-old was accused of whistling at a white woman.
“It’s 64 years later. You have these racists that continue to get away with vandalizing anything of [Emmett’s] in the state. It is time for our politicians to fix the racial injustice here in Mississippi,” Till’s cousin Pricilla Sterling said.
