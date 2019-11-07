Consider This: Moving Forward

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Congratulations to the candidates who were elected this week to serve for the next four years. The sweep at the statewide level by Republicans and the Republican gains in the house and senate only boosted the super-majority numbers that were already in place.
What does that mean? It means soon to be Lieutenant Governor Delbert Hosemann and assumed Speaker of the House Philip Gunn will have enormous clout and opportunity to enact significant legislation. Many times, Tate Reeves and Philip Gunn did not agree on proposed solutions and there was oftentimes gridlock between the two chambers. If Hosemann and Gunn are on the same page, watch out.
As mentioned before, future Governor Reeves who has used strong armed tactics as Lieutenant Governor to push his agenda, will have few options to affect change if he disagrees with proposed legislation. A veto override by the house and senate could come quickly and easily if they are committed to the legislation becoming law.
It will be interesting to watch how the new leadership implements their plans to better our state. As we get closer to the start of the 2020 legislative sessions, we’ll share some of our thoughts on what they need to tackle first. Stay tuned…
