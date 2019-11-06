WATCH: Mike Sands’ life, legacy honored with celebration at Miss. Sports Hall of Fame

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A celebration of life was held for WDBD Fox40 news anchor Mike Sands on Wednesday at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.
The 34-year-old Philadelphia native was first diagnosed in 2012 while working as a reporter in Greenville. There was a brief remission, but in 2016, the cancer came back.
The “#TeamSands” movement quickly drew in thousands of supporters, with “#YouFightWeFight” becoming a well known and highly used hashtag.
“I just want to say thank you to those who supported me, who say that I inspired them, who said I was an inspiration to them. Thank you," Mike said in an interview he did before leaving Mississippi to continue treatment in Philly.
If it’s one thing he wanted his supporters to take away from his journey, it was to stay strong and remain positive, no matter what you are going through.
You can watch the celebration in life in full below:
Part 1:
