Man found guilty by Hinds County jury for kidnapping 76-year-old woman

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man has been found guilty by a Hinds County jury for kidnapping a 76-year-old woman.
Archie Johnson, 55, was sentenced Wednesday to life without the possibility of parole.
The sentence was the result of Johnson’s prior criminal record which included violent offenses, making him a violent habitual offender.
“A really bad guy is getting what he deserves and a victim is getting justice…it doesn’t get any better than that,” said Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith.
Smith also thanked the victim for sharing her testimony that ensured Johnson’s conviction.
"Jackson is a safer place with Archie Johnson spending the rest of his life in prison,” Smith said.
