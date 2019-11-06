Longtime Alcorn State baseball coach ‘Rat’ McGowan dies

Wille E. "Rat" McGowan (Source: Alcorn State Athletics)
By Jacob Gallant | November 6, 2019 at 5:18 PM CST - Updated November 6 at 5:18 PM

LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Longtime Alcorn State baseball coach Willie E. “Rat” McGowan died Tuesday, the school announced Wednesday.

McGowan coached the baseball team from 1972 to 2009, leading the team to 14 20-win seasons and five SWAC titles.

The school named the baseball stadium after McGowan in 2010 after his retirement. his final head coaching record was 720-663-7/

He also served as an assistant coach for the football team.

In 2005, McGowan was awarded the Tom Joyner Award and the ASU Humanitarian Award.

