Longtime Alcorn State baseball coach ‘Rat’ McGowan dies

LORMAN, Miss. (WLBT) - Longtime Alcorn State baseball coach Willie E. “Rat” McGowan died Tuesday, the school announced Wednesday.
McGowan coached the baseball team from 1972 to 2009, leading the team to 14 20-win seasons and five SWAC titles.
The school named the baseball stadium after McGowan in 2010 after his retirement. his final head coaching record was 720-663-7/
He also served as an assistant coach for the football team.
In 2005, McGowan was awarded the Tom Joyner Award and the ASU Humanitarian Award.
