Law enforcement ‘looking at a suspect’ after man shot, killed in Jefferson Davis County

JEFFERSON DAVIS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a deadly shooting.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Tuesday night off of Sophia Sutton Road.
The victim has not been identified, but was described by Undersheriff Terence Cooley as being in his late 30s or early 40s.
Law enforcement is said to be looking at a suspect, but no arrests have been made.
The victim’s body is being sent to the State Crime Lab.
