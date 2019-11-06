Kid’s Towne Park in Clinton closes for renovations

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Kid's Towne Park in Clinton is closed for renovations.
The 23-year-old park is set to receive $240,000 in renovations.
The wooden playground will be replaced with a new handicap accessible play area with slides, updated climbing structures and new interactive features. It's being touted as safer, with better sight lines for parents.
“This park holds a very special place in the heart of our community as Kid’s Towne was a gift from many Clinton residents in monetary and labor efforts,” Mayor Phil Fisher said in a statement.
The newly renovated area will re-open in January 2020. The newly-opened Bark Park will remain open throughout the renovations.
