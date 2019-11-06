Jeffrey Gant, 39

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jeffrey Gant, a 39-year-old white man, died Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, after a shooting outside a home in south Jackson, according to police.
Jackson Police Dept. Sgt. Roderick Holmes said officers responded to a home on Hickory Drive and found Gant lying in the front yard suffering from wounds to the back.
Holmes said Gant was later pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators believe Gant had been visiting someone and went to his vehicle when he was confronted by someone with a gun.
A witness told police they heard gunshots at approximately 5:30 a.m.
Holmes said officers have information about the possible identity of the gunman and are actively following that lead, but no arrests have been made at this point.
