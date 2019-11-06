Darrell McQuirter taking fight over Hinds County supervisor seat to Mississippi Supreme Court

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Darrell McQuirter has filed an appeal before the Mississippi Supreme Court over a Hinds County supervisor seat.
This after a judge denied a petition to contest the qualifications of David Archie as a candidate for Hinds County Supervisor District Two.
Incumbent supervisor McQuirter faced David Archie in an attempt to maintain his seat.
Voters in the August primary runoff election narrowly chose David Archie over McQuirter for the District 2 seat.
McQuirter claims Archie lied about his residency and lives on Clubview Drive in District One, not Shady Oaks in District Two.
Photos of that house, purportedly taken one week after Archie won the runoff election, show what looks like an abandoned property with overgrown vegetation, no furniture on the inside, and sheet rock that has collapsed on the floor.
When asked what justification Archie gave for not living in the Shady Oaks home, committee chair Jacquie Amos said they told her Archie was renovating it.
McQuirter filed a petition to challenge the results of that election with the Hinds County Democratic Executive Committee and followed that up with another filing in Hinds County Circuit Court.
The judge found that Archie is qualified to run for the seat, citing that he “established his domicile at 3426 Shady Oaks Street, which is within Hinds County, District 2.”
According to the judge, it was found that Archie purchased the property in 2009 and is registered to vote there and has cast his ballot in the last 29 to 33 elections with that address.
