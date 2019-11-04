Hill named SEC Player of the Week

STARKVILLE, Miss. - Highlighted by runs of 62, 58 and 37 yards, Mississippi State junior running back Kylin Hill ran for a career-high 234 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 54-24 win at Arkansas, and on Monday was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Week.
The SEC weekly honor is Hill’s second of his career and first this season. Hill previously earned the league's offensive player of the week award last season after rushing 17 times for 211 yards and two touchdowns and also catching a 16-yard score at Kansas State.
Hill is MSU’s first SEC Offensive Player of the Week since quarterback Nick Fitzgerald last season following State's 28-13 win against No. 16 Texas A&M. He is the third running back in school history to earn the honor multiple times in a career, joining Jerious Norwood (2002-05) and Anthony Dixon (2006-09).
Hill’s 234 yards helped MSU set school records in a conference game for rushing yards (460) and total yards (640) and were the most by an SEC player in a conference game since LSU’s Derrius Guice had 276 vs. Ole Miss on Oct. 21, 2017. Hill became the first player in school history with over 230 yards rushing and three touchdowns in the same game.
Hill, a Doak Walker Award candidate, averaged 11.1 yards per carry and racked up 110 yards after contact against the Razorbacks, according to Pro Football Focus. Hill, the SEC’s leading rusher this season, tallied 198 yards in the first half, representing the most rushing yards by an MSU player in a half in school history.
The 234 rushing yards were the fifth-most by an MSU player in school history and just 24 shy of the school record. With the performance, Hill went over 1,000 yards rushing for the season, went over 2,000 for his career, and he tallied his SEC leading sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.