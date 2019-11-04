First Alert Forecast: quieter, milder start to the work week

MONDAY: A weak disturbance will push past the region to start off the new work and school week – expect a mixture of sunshine and clouds to take us through the day. Temperatures, while still below average, will run a bit warmer than the previous few days. Highs will top out in the middle to, a few, upper 60s. Clouds will clear overnight as lows drop back into the 40s.
ELECTION DAY TUESDAY: High pressure will sneak over the region in time for the 2019 Election. Expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs near 70°. A quick shower or two can’t be ruled out west of I-55, but most of the region will remain dry with no weather woes to slow anyone down from getting to the polls.
EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will gradually ease east of the area through mid-week, bringing more moisture, clouds and eventually storm chances. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Expect chances for showers and storms to increase for Thursday as another cold front sweeps through. In its wake, highs on Friday will struggle to warm into the 50s as the rain exits to the south and east. Expect cooler than normal highs through the weekend as sunshine likely will prevail next Saturday and Sunday.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.