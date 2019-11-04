First Alert Forecast: quieter, milder start to the work week

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will gradually ease east of the area through mid-week, bringing more moisture, clouds and eventually storm chances. Temperatures will warm into the lower 70s Wednesday and Thursday. Expect chances for showers and storms to increase for Thursday as another cold front sweeps through. In its wake, highs on Friday will struggle to warm into the 50s as the rain exits to the south and east. Expect cooler than normal highs through the weekend as sunshine likely will prevail next Saturday and Sunday.