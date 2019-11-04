Community help movement ripped straight from gang literature

In Mississippi, gang structures are not as well-defined as in other parts of the country. Gang cops say now it’s not unusual to see gangs that are known to be rivals like the Vice Lords and Gangster Disciples or Crips and Bloods working alongside each other, and they work in concert with the Aryan Brotherhood, the Latin Kings, the Simon City Royals and other gangs. Race and territory are much less of an issue than they have been in the past because at this point in the war on drugs, there are more than enough drugs to go around. Demand is high and everyone has a piece of the market.