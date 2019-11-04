Classes canceled after fire at elementary school in Centreville

CENTREVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - Classes were canceled Monday in the Wilkinson County School District after a fire at Finch Elementary School in Centreville.
Centreville Fire Chief Edward Harris says his crews were alerted to the fire shortly before 11 Sunday night. When they got there, he says the office area was engulfed in flames that soon spread down the hall.
Harris says there is extensive damage, and the fire marshal’s office was on the scene Monday morning.
No injuries were reported.
Interim superintendent Chavis Bradford canceled classes district-wide on Monday. There was no immediate word on when classes would resume.
