Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old man out of Simpson County

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Charles Douglas Rice of Magee in Simpson County.
Rice is described as a five-feet-10-inches tall white man, weighing 290 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
He has a full sleeve tattoo on left arm with skull and spider web flames.
Rice was last seen Friday, November 1 at about 7:00 p.m. in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Simpson County. He was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.
Rice, whose direction of travel is unknown, is believed to be in a white 2005 Ford Explorer with Mississippi license plate number DEVLDG.
Family members say the 45-year-old suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Douglas Rice, contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.
