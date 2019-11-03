Silver Alert issued for 45-year-old man out of Simpson County

45-year-old Charles Douglas Rice was last seen Friday, November 1. (Source: MBI)
By ShaCamree Gowdy | November 3, 2019 at 6:30 AM CST - Updated November 3 at 6:30 AM

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 45-year-old Charles Douglas Rice of Magee in Simpson County.

Rice is described as a five-feet-10-inches tall white man, weighing 290 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

He has a full sleeve tattoo on left arm with skull and spider web flames.

Rice was last seen Friday, November 1 at about 7:00 p.m. in the 600 block of 1st Street NE in Simpson County. He was wearing a grey jacket, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

Rice, whose direction of travel is unknown, is believed to be in a white 2005 Ford Explorer with Mississippi license plate number DEVLDG.

Family members say the 45-year-old suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Douglas Rice, contact the Magee Police Department at 601-849-2366.

