Pair arrested for producing counterfeit money and using it at garage sales in Rankin Co.

RANKIN, Miss. (WLBT) - The Rankin County Sheriff’s Department received several complaints of two suspects passing what were believed to be counterfeit bills at local garage sales Saturday.
A citizen was able to get a picture of the vehicle being driven by the suspects and the license plate number. The information was sent to local law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for the suspects’ vehicle.
Officers with the Pelahatchie Police Department eventually spotted and conducted a traffic stop on the suspect vehicle and identified the occupants as 38-year-old Mary Glassmire Sessums and 32-year-old Purvis Dustin Ward.
Deputies and investigators with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department responded to the scene and located more than $1,000 in counterfeit money, along with ink and equipment used to produce the counterfeit cash.
A search warrant for both suspects’ residences was requested and obtained. A search of the residences produced additional evidence of counterfeiting.
The U.S. Secret Service was contacted and has joined the ongoing investigation.
No bond has been set for the suspects at this time.
