Mississippi State snaps slide, rolls past Arkansas 54-24

Arkansas quarterback Ben Hicks was ineffective and ultimately pulled. He didn't complete his first pass until the second quarter and, after an interception returned for a touchdown, he was replaced by third-string quarterback John Stephen Jones. The Razorbacks (2-7, 0-6) had just 141 yards of total offense in the first half, 52 of which came on a touchdown run by Rakeem Boyd that cut Arkansas' deficit to 10, 17-7.