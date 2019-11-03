Coroner: Skeletal remains found in Diamondhead could belong to missing man

DIAMONDHEAD, Miss. (WLOX) - Skeletal remains discovered in Diamondhead very likely belong to a man who disappeared more than a decade ago, according to Hancock County Coroner Jim Faulk.
The discovery was made Friday after a property owner found bones as well as a wallet with two pieces of identification, including Ward Buel’s picture.
The Diamondhead man was 86 years old and suffering from dementia when he disappeared in 2008. In the last few hours, Buel family members have been notified about the discovery, according to Faulk.
Faulk told WLOX News he will send the skeletal remains to a forensic anthropologist in Jackson to make a scientific identification.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.