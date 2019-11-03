Cool and Dry

Starting out cold again this morning with temperatures in the 30s along with areas of frost and patchy fog. Lots of sunshine throughout the day; but once again, afternoon highs hold in the lower 60s. Fortunately, no chance for rain, so any outdoor activity will be fine aside from the chilly temperatures. The work week begins dry with slightly warmer weather over the second half of next week as rain chances increase late Thursday into Friday morning.
