Community wishes warm farewell to army troops in Clinton

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Joyce Dee is one of many parents that said goodbye to the 114th Military Police Unit in Clinton, Saturday.
“I’ve been crying since he called and told me on this day, it would happen. But I’m also proud," said Dee.
Her oldest son Sergeant Timothy Marot has left home before, but this is his first time going overseas to Kuwait;"...the day he got off the school bus and said ‘Mom, I decided I want to join the army,’ I was so proud of him. And he has continued to make me proud.”
Army moms and dads held signs of support outside of Morrison Heights Baptist Church.
They also wore custom shirts while waving American flags, which was encouraging for a Vietnam veteran like James Quick.
“It feels good, it’s going to be my grandson leaving. I really enjoyed the army, it’s been good to me," said Quick.
“We’re living in a time to where we don’t know that is going to happen," said Dee, while holding on to hope;"...so all we can do is just pray, and continue to trust God and let his will be done.”
“Just keep your strong will and like I said, believe in God and he’ll bring him safe," said Quick.
