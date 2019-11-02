Vacant home total loss after blaze on Woodcrest Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire destroys a vacant house Saturday afternoon in south Jackson. Our photographer was leaving Sykes Park on Cooper Road when he saw black smoke rising above the trees.
When he made it to East Woodcrest Drive around 12:30... the first of four fire trucks had just arrived.
The house was fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters quickly began working to put out the blaze.
A neighbor who lives across the street tells 3 On Your Side the house had been vacant for about five years.
“I was in the house and I heard this noise and I came to the door and seen the house burning up, blazing above the house and I just thought to tell my son to call the fire department because the wind was blowing and I didn’t want it to spread to nobody else’s house,” said Mary Porter.
Firefighters managed to get the fire under control in about 30 minutes.
The house appears to be a total loss.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.