Man demands money from cash register while pointing gun at Vicksburg store clerk

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after robbing a store in Vicksburg early Saturday morning.
A male entered BG Junior convenient store around 6 a.m. Saturday morning while holding a handgun.
He then demanded the store clerk give him money from the cash register.
The clerk complied and the suspect left the store and ran west on Clay Street.
The suspect is a black male who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark colored pants and red athletic shoes.
He was also wearing a white hat and his face was covered by a black mask.
The investigation is ongoing.
If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.
