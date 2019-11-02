Man demands money from cash register while pointing gun at Vicksburg store clerk

By Josh Carter | November 2, 2019 at 10:28 AM CDT - Updated November 2 at 10:40 AM

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - A man is wanted by police after robbing a store in Vicksburg early Saturday morning.

A male entered BG Junior convenient store around 6 a.m. Saturday morning while holding a handgun.

He then demanded the store clerk give him money from the cash register.

The clerk complied and the suspect left the store and ran west on Clay Street.

The suspect is a black male who was wearing a gray sweatshirt, dark colored pants and red athletic shoes.

He was also wearing a white hat and his face was covered by a black mask.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you are asked to contact the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511.

