Law enforcement officers receive training for active shooter situations

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The recent shooting in Madison County, that injured deputy Brad Sullivan highlights the dangers law enforcement officers face every day.
Some are now receiving extra training to prepare them to be ready for active shooter situations.
Thursday Lieutenant Colonel David Grossman, pictured in the center here, put on a seminar before law enforcement officers from around the state in Rankin county.
Grossman a former Psychology professor from West Point military academy his presentation titled, How to have a Bulletproof Mindset.
Lieutenant Paul Mullins with the Rankin county Sheriff’s Department said, “He’s trying to prepare us and give us ways of preparing our mind for situations like the one we had in Madison County.”
Madison county Deputy Brad Sullivan is still recovering from injuries he sustained in a shootout with Edgar Egbert, who was armed with an automatic rifle. He shot over 80 rounds at Sullivan and other deputies.
“It’s not if it’s going to happen here, it’s when it’s going to happen here. I’m not going to say in the next few years but in your career you hope it never happens but when it does you need to have the mindset you need to be proficient enough to carry you through that situation,” said Mullins.
Rankin officers shot and killed a driver posing a threat to their deputies and other motorists on Highway 49 in August. The most dangerous of confrontations for officers, now becoming a regular occurrence.
“Condition our minds better to be fit for the job as far as training with our firearms and doing good training and also training that will build our minds up to where the mindset to be a warrior, because no one wants to to take a human life but in our line of work it’s possible,” said Mullins.
