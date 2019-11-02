Jim Hood welcomes President Trump to Tupelo

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Democratic candidate for Mississippi Governor, Jim Hood, also made a stop in Tupelo Friday.
Hood says voters are sick of the bickering and partisanship on both sides of the aisle and are ready for change.
“I welcome the President to our beautiful part of the state and I think that the people up here at home will stick with me. They know what I’ve done, they’ve seen my record for 16 years as Attorney General, 8 years as a District Attorney. They know I’m a moderate and I’m gonna get things done. They know nothing crazy is gonna come through that legislature, it’s gonna be a conservative legislature,” Hood said.
Hood sent a message on Twitter Friday night saying, “no one swooping in to hold Tate Reeves’ hand can change his record in Mississippi.” Hood also tweeted his campaign is about improving public education, infrastructure, healthcare, and transparency in state government.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.