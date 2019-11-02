Health Department now allows dogs on restaurant patios under certain restrictions

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A new Mississippi State Department of Health policy will allow restaurant patrons to dine with their pet dogs under certain conditions, starting Friday.
Jeff Good co-owns three restaurants including Sal and Mookie’s in Fondren.
He was initially excited to hear about the new policy that reads in part:
“Under the new policy, the restaurant must have a separate outside entrance into a designated outdoor dog-friendly area that includes proper signage defining the area. Pet dogs are not permitted to travel through indoor or non-designated outdoor portions of the restaurant. Service dogs are allowed indoors in customer areas. Disposable dishes and utensils are required in the dog-friendly area and pet dogs must not come into contact with serving dishes, utensils, tableware, linens or any other items involved in food service operations. Patrons are always required to keep their dogs on leash and under control and restaurant employees may not touch or handle the pet dog.”
“Every single piece of service ware, on the patio all the time, 7 days a week, 24 hours a day, has to be plastic or disposable at all times," said Good, which isn’t ideal for his customers and the experience he wants them to have.
“I can’t serve a 45 dollar rib-eye on a plastic plate with a plastic knife and fork," said Good; “We’re a restaurant in Jackson, Mississippi that is high quality. All three of our places. And we try very hard, to provide an experience for the value that we charge.”
Lori Tharpe and her dog Hallie agreed. Tharpe said she’s traveled to other cities where dogs and dining are common.
“Mississippi maybe needs to look closer at their health regulations and how they handle that and what they are specific on. I don’t see why having plastic utensils should be a thing with your dog,” said Tharpe.
Other dog owners like Jessie Clark think dogs in a restaurant could draw in customers;"It would be a good idea because a lot of people don’t like to leave their dogs at home. They might want to come out and enjoy the wind, the sunlight."
but unless the rules change,
“Until the policy changes, we’re going to have to take a pass and just continue to be, unfortunately, a restaurant that does not allow pets on patios,” said Good; “If the public really wants to allow pets to be in patios, like we see across the nation, we need to be allowed to serve on the service ware that we, as private business people, want to serve on to provide that experience.”
