Cold Morning; Dry Weekend

Cool, Winter like weather continues... Starting out cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s along with patchy areas of frost. Lots of sunshine today; despite the sun, we struggle to reach 60s degrees; highs will run in the 58 to 63 degree range. Fortunately, no chance for rain, so any outdoor activity will be fine aside from the chilly temperatures. Another cold start Sunday morning as the cool and dry weather continues throughout the day. The work week begins dry followed by slightly warmer weather over the second half of next week as rain chances increase late Wednesday into Thursday.