Weekend forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Partly cloudy skies with lows in the middle 30s by morning. Patchy frost is possible. However, sunshine will boost our temperatures into the 50s to around 60 on Saturday. Expect a repeat performance gain Sunday with the weather. Warmer temperatures arrive Monday as we start in the 40s and get well into the 60s. Tuesday is election day and expect partly sunny skies with highs around 70 degrees in the afternoon. While there is a slight chance for showers in the middle of next week, do not expect things to heat up that much and severe weather is not expected. North wind tonight at 5mph and northwest at 10mph Saturday. Average high is 72 and the average low is 48 this time of year, yet today’s high was 57 and the low was 33 this morning. Not only is that 15 degrees below normal, but it’s also typical of the weather around January 8th, which typically signifies the coldest part of the winter on average. Sunrise is 7:18am and the sunset is 6:09pm.