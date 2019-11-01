Investigation into online activity leads to Vicksburg teen’s arrest for child pornography

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was arrested Wednesday and charged with one count of child exploitation for possession of child pornography, announced Attorney General Jim Hood.
Nineteen-year-old Eric Maurice Wilson, Jr., was arrested at the Warren County jail after an investigation into his suspicious online activity. Investigators seized multiple electronic devices. Wilson was booked and his bond was set at $10,000.
If convicted, Wilson faces up to 40 years in prison.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.