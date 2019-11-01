USDA Secretary supporting Tate Reeves; declines question about China tariffs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - US Department of Agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue announced his support for gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves, Thursday.
“I’m here supporting Tate Reeves as a former governor, knowing what it requires as a job, not a beauty contest,” said Perdue.
Dozens gathering at Rickhouse as the Republican candidate tells the crowd about his platform; “because what’s best in the agriculture community in the Mississippi Delta, may or may not be best for the Mississippi Gulf Coast," said Reeves.
On the topic of agriculture, the Secretary Purdue would not provide an answer when asked what Mississippi farmers can expect as the trade war with China continues.
“I’m here in my capacity as former governor of Georgia and we have to be very careful about political activity. I’m not here as my official position in the federal government tonight. I would certainly love to answer your question some other time, but tonight is not the night to answer that," said Perdue.
