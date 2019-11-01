SURVEILLANCE VIDEO: Four men caught on camera breaking into south Jackson home

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Jackson homeowner is shaken after four men break into his home on Bienville Drive in South Jackson.
The homeowner says it happened around 5:30 Friday morning while he was at work.
In surveillance video, you can see three of the men run out of the house with a large flat screen television.
They also tried to dismantle a doorbell camera not realizing there were several others watching them around the outside of the home.
The homeowner tells WLBT this is the SECOND time his home has been broken into.
No word from Jackson police about this incident.
If you recognize any of the people in the video or have any information, call Jackson police.
