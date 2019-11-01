Statewide candidates make pitches to business leaders at MEC’s Hobnob event

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) -The Mississippi Economic Council’s Hobnob has been bringing politicians and business leaders together for the last 18 years. But it takes on new meaning in statewide election years.
Most of the folks in attendance likely know how they plan to vote in five days. But they have a big megaphone in communities around the state and the candidates know that.
“The election is next Tuesday," said Republican Tate Reeves. "Mississippi, it’s time to choose.”
“If you’ll listen to what I’ve got to say, it may make a difference in your economic future,” said Democrat Jim Hood.
The chatter in the room noticeably died down when Tate Reeves and Jim Hood were at the podium and focus shifted to them. They knew the crowd and kept their focus on what will impact their bottom lines. Reeves says conservative policies work and alleges Hood would be bad for business.
“It would not be wise to elect someone who promises you on the first day he’s going to make your cost of doing business go up,” claimed Reeves.
Meanwhile, Jim Hood says the state has to improve in areas that will keep our young people from leaving.
“We can do these things without any more taxes," noted Hood. "In fact, what we need to is just go back into the swamp that Tate Reeves has created with all the contracts and the giveaways in exchange for campaign contributions.”
We asked the Lt. Governor candidates if they’re concerned the gubernatorial race is overshadowing theirs.
“I don’t know about that," responded Republican nominee Delbert Hosemann. "But I have a great ad with a little lady on the bench and we’re having great fun and people are remembering it.”
“I’m kind of excited that the Governor’s race has taken all the attention because that allows me and my opponent to truly focus on our race,” explained Democratic nominee Jay Hughes.
But both do note the significant power that comes along with the Lt. Governor role.
