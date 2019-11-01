JPD investigating after two arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot Friday afternoon.
They believe a drive-by shooting happened in the 2700 block of Lilly St.
Officials say that multiple shots were fired into a duplex occupied by several adults and children.
Two people were shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle just before 2:00 p.m.
Their conditions are not known.
No suspect info or motive is currently available. This is a developing story.
