JPD investigating after two arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds

JPD investigating after two arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds
Shooting on Lily Street. (Source: WLBT)
By China Lee | November 1, 2019 at 2:23 PM CDT - Updated November 1 at 2:55 PM

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson police are investigating after two people were shot Friday afternoon.

They believe a drive-by shooting happened in the 2700 block of Lilly St.

Officials say that multiple shots were fired into a duplex occupied by several adults and children.

Two people were shot and taken to the hospital in a private vehicle just before 2:00 p.m.

Their conditions are not known.

No suspect info or motive is currently available. This is a developing story.

Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.