Halloween’s chilly temperature’s didn’t scare off Trick-or-Treaters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Halloween night usually consists of superheroes, and sugary sweets but this time... hot chocolate is a popular handout among trick or treaters.
This year ghosts and goblins had to brave some pretty chilly temps to get their Halloween candy.
Thursdays cold front brings in the chilliest weather that we have seen so far this season.
Compared to last years sunny and 82 degrees, and the year before; 76 degrees.
But the frigid temps didn’t stop these kids from having fun.
Kids and creatures of all ages spent their Halloween night at the annual Trunk or Treat Carnival in Jackson.
“At least the sun is shining and it isn’t raining and I see happy smiles on kids and parents face,” said Jackson police department Chief James Davis.
From face painting to the spooky decorations, parents say it’s a safe place to bring their kids for Halloween.
“Despite the cold I wanted them to come out and have a good time so I thought I would bring them and have fun,” said one local trick or treater.
The City of Clinton also celebrating their annual Haunting of Old Towne.
Crowd favorites like costume contests, carnival games, and pumpkin carving contest returned!
The plummeting temps couldn’t keep these trick or treaters away from the fun!
“It didn’t stop us from coming out. The cold is definitely different but is is so nice! It just makes you think of fall and it is great.”
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.