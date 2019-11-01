First Alert Forecast: chilled sunshine to start November

FRIDAY: Bundle up as you head out the door Friday morning - temperatures will be in the 30s to start the day off, slowly working into the middle 50s by the afternoon hours amid sunshine. The afternoon highs will be more reminiscent of New Years Day, not November 1st. Lows will fall into the middle to upper 30s. Patchy frost will be possible early Saturday morning.
WEEKEND PLANNER: A weak, dry front will usher another push of cool air late Saturday. Skies will remain mostly sunny with highs in the 50s to near 60°. A few more clouds may sneak in Sunday as we work our way past the morning 30s to near 60° by afternoon.
EXTENDED FORECAST: Another disturbance will kick up clouds and a few showers to start the week off with highs in the lower to middle 60s, eventually nearing 70° for some by Election Day Tuesday. Our next system will drop into the region by Thursday, sparking a few showers, before another cool down by late in the week.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
